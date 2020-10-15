SE OPP – Operation Impact

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in Operation Impact.

The campaign focused on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four”, which includes impaired, aggressive and inattentive driving as well as the lack of seatbelt use.

The following are the results of this year’s campaign for the Superior East OPP Detachment:

80 Speeding charges

20 Moving violation charges

Six Seatbelt charges

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.