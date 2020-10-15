Breaking News

SE OPP – Operation Impact

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in Operation Impact.

The campaign focused on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four”, which includes impaired, aggressive and inattentive driving as well as the lack of seatbelt use.

The following are the results of this year’s campaign for the Superior East OPP Detachment:

  • 80 Speeding charges
  • 20 Moving violation charges
  • Six Seatbelt charges

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*