We Scare Hunger 2018

This October, Northern Lights Ford is back at it, scaring hunger in our community – and we invite you to join us!

From October 1 to October 31, we’re accepting monetary and non-perishable food item donations for our local Wawa Community Food Bank. You can drop off your donation at Northern Lights Ford or visit us at John’s Valu-mart on October 20 or 27 where we can collect your donation.

Let’s stop hunger in its tracks!

The We Scare Hunger campaign is in it’s 4th year which is an initiative of WE and made possible by Ford of Canada.