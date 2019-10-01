We Scare Hunger 2019

Happy October! Northern Lights Ford is back at it, scaring hunger in our community – and we invite you to join us! From October 1st to October 31st, we are accepting monetary and non-perishable food items for our local Wawa Community Food Bank. You can drop off your donation at Northern Lights Ford or call us to pick up your donation at 705-856-4340. Let’s stop hunger in it’s tracks!

The We Scare Hunger campaign is in it’s 5th year which is an initiative of WE and made possible by Ford of Canada.