Last Days of We Scare Hunger Campaign!

Northern Lights Ford’s We Scare Hunger Campaign will be on location at John’s Valu-mart Saturday, October 27 from 11:00 to 2:00 where you can make a donation of any non-perishable food item or a monetary donation. Our campaign has been successful but there is still 5 days left. LET’S STOP HUNGER IN IT’S TRACKS! All donations collected during the month of October will be delivered to the Wawa Food Bank next week.

The We Scare Hunger Campaign is in it’s 4th year which is an initiative of WE and made possible by Ford of Canada.