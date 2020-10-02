Northern Lights Ford holds Annual Scares Hunger Campaign

Once again, the leaves are red and gold, and Fall is upon us. The annual Northern Lights Ford Scare Hunger Campaign began yesterday. Everyone is invited to bring a non-perishable food item to the dealership for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

The “Hunger Wagon” will also be on location at John’s Valu-mart on two days this month to accept your donations.

Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All your donations will help support the Wawa Community Food Bank!