Once again, the leaves are red and gold, and Fall is upon us. The annual Northern Lights Ford Scare Hunger Campaign began yesterday. Everyone is invited to bring a non-perishable food item to the dealership for a chance to win a $25 gift card.
The “Hunger Wagon” will also be on location at John’s Valu-mart on two days this month to accept your donations.
- Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All your donations will help support the Wawa Community Food Bank!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- L’Ontario revoit les orientations en matière de dépistage de la COVID-19 pour l’école et le service de garde d’enfants - October 2, 2020
- Ontario Revises COVID-19 Screening Guidance for Schools and Child Care - October 2, 2020
- Northern Lights Ford holds Annual Scares Hunger Campaign - October 2, 2020