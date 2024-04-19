Hydro One receives approval to join the Chapleau community as the local electricity supplier

Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) and Chapleau Public Utilities Corporation (Chapleau Hydro) announced today that the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has approved their application for Hydro One to become the electricity service provider in the Township of Chapleau. This partnership will help deliver long-term value through exceptional customer service, greater efficiencies and local investments.

“We are pleased with the OEB’s positive decision as the partnership with Hydro One will bring tremendous benefits to the hard-working people of Chapleau,” said Mayor Ryan Bignucolo, Township of Chapleau. “With their local presence and 24/7 operations, we anticipate enhanced service and value for our township and the surrounding areas. Our local electricity system requires substantial investment and modernization and I welcome Hydro One’s support in preparing Chapleau for a more advanced and better-connected future.”

“We have a long history of serving northern Ontario and are excited to join the Chapleau community and be a meaningful and proud community partner,” said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Safety, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. “The partnership will energize life in the Township of Chapleau through our continued investment in exceptional customer service, safe and efficient operations and our local presence. We would like to thank Mayor Ryan Bignucolo, the city council, and the Chapleau Hydro team for their dedication and partnership.”

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months. Proceeds from the sale of Chapleau Hydro are expected to be used to invest in critical core community services including the Township’s water plant, fire services, and the airport.

Chapleau Hydro serves approximately 1,200 customers and is owned by the Township of Chapleau. On November 6, 2023, Hydro One signed a definitive agreement with Chapleau Public Utilities Corporation to acquire Chapleau Hydro’s distribution business to serve electricity customers in the Township of Chapleau. The agreement included purchasing Chapleau Hydro’s electricity distribution assets for approximately $2.3 million, subject to adjustments.