Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad would like to locate Troy Foltz

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their Statutory Release.
Troy Foltz is described as an Indigenous male, 30-years-old, 5’8″ (180cm), 180lbs (82kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos:
- Left forearm – Cross with the words “RIP MOM”
- Left upper arm – Religious Icon
- Left side of the neck – Five-point crown with “Foltz”
- Right forearm – Skull
- Right wrist – Grandma
- Left hand – “MM LIFE, CARD SUITS, INFINITY SYMBOL”
- Left forearm – “HOOD” with a cross
- Left hand – DIAMOND with the numbers “705, 604 and words Wild Boy”
Foltz is serving 2 years, 9 months and twenty-eight day sentence for:
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Accident resulting in bodily harm
- Possession of a schedule 1/2 substance
- Obstruct Public / Peace officer
The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Thunder Bay.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
