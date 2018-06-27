Be careful driving this Canada Day Long Weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachments are reminding motorists to exercise caution when travelling this Canada Day Long Weekend. OPP officers will be patrolling area highways targeting speeding and other forms of aggressive driving and dangerous behaviours that remain a leading cause in fatal motor vehicle collisions (MVC) on OPP-patrolled roads.

In 2017, 343 people died in motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. Speeding, following too closely, making unsafe lane changes and failing to yield right-of-way are all forms of aggressive driving that place road users at risk.

Aggressive driving is one of the main causal factors in road fatalities and one the OPP targets as part of its Provincial Traffic Safety Program. “The OPP remains committed to enforcing Ontario laws associated with speeding and aggressive driving in an effort to save lives on our highways, trails and waterways. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely.” – A/Staff Sergeant Richard Bordin, Detachment Commander, Superior East OPP.