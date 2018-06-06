Thank you from the Kusic Family

We have to express our sincere thanks for the support that has come from the community for our son and family. The emails and texts expressing your support, prayers and good thoughts have helped us immensely.

To Dusan’s friends; we have read every message to him and we know he can hear them. He will continue to fight knowing that you are there for him.

To the paramedics, police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and hospital staff your dedication and commitment was immense. We know that it is because of you, our son is alive today. We will forever be indebted to you.

Alexis, a true friend forever, you are our little miracle.

Dusan has a very long road ahead of him built with all this support he will fight to prove how much he appreciates you all.

Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of our hearts. Wawa is the gem of the North because of the people in it.

Petar, Jamie and Tiana Kusic