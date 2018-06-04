OPP Continue Investigation into Sunday Morning Collision

Jun 4, 2018 @ 14:32

On June 3, 2018 at 7:45 a.m., the Wawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 17, approximately three kilometers south of Orphan Lake.

As a result of the collision five people were transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries.

The Batchewana Fire Department, the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is on-going.