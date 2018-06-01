St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School – Jump Rope for Heart

Jun 1, 2018 @ 08:02

Students of St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School participated in the annual Jump Rope for Heart to support the Heart and Stroke foundation.

Students were challenged to meet a goal of $1,500 raised in order for students to have the opportunity to “pie” a staff member in the face. The top ten students who raised the most for this fundraiser we’re able to have the choice of which staff member or OPP officer they would like to “pie” in the face.

Overall, students raised an overwhelming $1,675 for the cause. Thank you, St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School.