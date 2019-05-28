Breaking News

Jump Rope for Heart

St. Joseph French Immersion’s annual participation in Jump Rope for Heart was a huge success this year.  The school fundraising goal was set at $1,700.  Our amazing St. Joseph French Immersion family was able to pass that goal and raise $2,828.55.

 

With a lot of hard work and dedication, the top fundraiser in the school was Cruz Dupuis and he earned the privilege of being Principal for a Day.

The top fundraisers from each classroom were able to choose a staff member to spray with Silly String.  All students had great fun skipping, playing games and creating caring messages.

 

 

