SE OPP Wawa – Arrest Woman Breaching Release Conditions

Apr 6, 2018 @ 13:55On Tuesday April 3, 2018 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment received a report of a female breaching her release conditions. An investigation was conducted by police.
As a result a 29 year old Wawa, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- 3 counts of Adult Fail to Comply with Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Adult Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.