Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15

(released Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:44 AM) Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a collision on Highway 17, east of Willard Lake. The highway is currently closed at this time.

Police received a complaint of a Motor Vehicle Collision at 8:25 a.m. between a pick-up truck and a Tractor Trailer Unit. There are 3 occupants, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigation is continuing.