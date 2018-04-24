Breaking News

Ice Conditions Changing – Vehicle goes through Ice of Lake of the Woods

Apr 24, 2018 @ 07:47

At approximately 2:18 p.m. on April 22, 2018 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora received a call of a pick-up truck that had gone through the ice near Clearwater Bay, Lake of the Woods.

 

Police were advised that a Manitoba resident was driving on an ice road on Lake of the Woods when the vehicle went through. All occupants were able to make it to safety without injury.

 

The OPP want to remind the public to use extreme caution when traveling over frozen waterways, especially in the spring. Ice conditions can change quickly with warmer weather and increased water flow. Always tell someone where you are going, what time you plan on returning and when traveling with more than one vehicle, keep a safe distance between the two in case one does go through.

