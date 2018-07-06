Search continues for two Missing Men on Lake of the Woods

Jul 6, 2018 @ 10:03

Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Marine and Trails Unit (MTU) and Kenora Crime Unit are currently investigating two missing persons on Lake of the Woods.

On Thursday, July 5, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m, the Kenora OPP received a complaint of two swimmers in distress in the water at McLeod Park, Lake of the Woods. Kenora EMS, Kenora Fire, Kenora Search and Rescue attended the scene to assist with the search. The search for the two males is continuing at this time.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available and the investigation is continuing.