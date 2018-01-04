Thursday Morning News – January 4

Jan 4, 2018 @ 07:22

Weather –

Today Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 42. Tonight A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 44.

Roads

2018-01-03 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 2:35 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow packed 2018-01-04 2:34 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed 2018-01-04 4:49 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-04 4:10 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed 2018-01-04 4:49 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 5:13 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-04 3:16 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-04 4:49

There are road closures today in Northern Ontario. Please check Ontario511 for the most current information if you are traveling.

HWY 11 Both Directions [ DALEY TWP-LONGLAC E LTS – ] – Disabled Vehicle. Hwy 11 – Just East of Longlac, highway fully closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Re-opening time unknown

HWY 11 Both Directions [ SEC HWY 571(W) – SEC HWY 562(W)GRAVEL RD(E) ] – Collision, HWY 11 CLOSED BETWEEN EARLTON AND THORNLOE. DETOUR NORTHBOUND HWY 65 TO HWY 562 TO HWY 571 TO HWY 11. SOUTHBOUND DETOUR HWY 11 TO HWY 571 TO HWY 562 TO HWY 65 TO HWY 11. UPDATED JANUARY 4 AT 07:00

HWY 144 Both Directions [ HWY 101-TIMMINS – SEC HWY 661-GOGAMA RD ] – Collision, HWY 144 CLOSED AT HWY 101 JUNCTION IN TIMMINS TO HWY 661 IN GOGAMA – NO DETOUR AT THIS TIME – UPDATED JANUARY 4 AT 07:00 HRS

News Tidbits – Tired of the never-ending cold with kids cooped up inside? The MMCC is offering a Family Skate this morning from 9 – 11 a.m.! Family Skating from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. will also be offered tomorrow morning.