Extreme Cold Warnings Continue for Northern Ontario

Jan 4, 2018 @ 06:52

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Northern Ontario as shown in graphic to right

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme wind chill values near or below minus 40 are expected early this morning in some locales, again tonight and Friday morning, and once again Friday night and Saturday morning.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Keep dry to stay warmer.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.