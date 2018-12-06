Thursday Morning News – December 6

Weather – Today will be cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight, a few clouds are expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 23 in the evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Interested in buying a jail? SSM’s empty jail is one of 243 Ontario government surplus properties on the selling block. It is listed for $99,000, according to Infrastructure Ontario’s website.