Thursday Morning News – January 3

Weather – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Tonight will see snow in 2 – 4 cm accumulations. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening.

Roads:

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Montreal River Bridge – Bare and wet road, with snow covered sections

Hwy 17 – Montreal River Bridge – Wawa – Bare and wet road with partly snow packed

Hwy 17 – Wawa to Paint Lake Road – Bare and wet road

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Partly snow covered with snow covered sections

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Snow covered with bare and dry road sections

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Snow packed with bare and dry road sections

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Partly snow covered with snow covered sections

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Snow covered with partly snow packed sections

News Tidbits – The Chapleau Pike Ice Fishing Derby is sold out. Organizers say that this is the earliest date that they have sold out since the first derby 20 years ago; “Thank you for your support and looking forward to seeing all the anglers at the derby. Can’t wait to see who will reel in the big one and who will win the truck!”

The Wawa Cross-Country Ski Trails are now open for the season. Skiers are welcome to park at the Airport parking lot; the trailhead is through the gate on the left. No snowmobiling, walking or snowshoeing are allowed on any part of the ski trail.