Thursday Morning News – November 15

Weather:

Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

News Tidbits – The NWOSSA championship girls basketball games will be hosted in Wawa today. The CheVikes will challenge Kenora for the title. You are invited to the games this afternoon, and tomorrow morning if needed.

Game 1: Thursday 1:00 pm at Ecole St Joseph

Game 2: Thursday 7:30 pm at Michipicoten High School

Game 3: Friday 9:00 am at MHS if required