Thursday Morning News – November 1

Weather:

Today – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning and early this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

News Tidbits – Skiers of the Searchmont Ski Resort are awaiting information on the impending sale of the resort. More details of an impending sale of Searchmont Ski Resort are to be announced Friday.

Yesterday was the end of the 2018 fire season. Ontario firefighters were assisted by out of province and out of country firefighters in battling more than 1,000 wildland fires in central and northern Ontario.