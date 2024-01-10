BERTHIAUME, France Rita

France Berthiaume, 63 ans, est décédée le 6 janvier 2024 au centre de santé Lady Dunn à Wawa, Ontario

France est pré-décédée par ses parents Raymond et Jeanne D’Arc Berthiaume (née Denis) et par son époux Jean-Pierre Létourneau. Elle laisse dans le deuil ses deux enfants, Luc (Chantal) et Nicholas (Ada-Marie), ses quatre petits enfants, Zachari, Karolynne, Noah et Milo et son arrière petit garçon Kylo. Chère sœur adorée de Micheline, feu Nicole (Michel), Danielle (Mario), Yves, Pierre et Lucie (Mike). Elle manquera profondément à ses nombreux neveux, nièces, arrières neveux et arrières nièces.

Les amis pourront visiter la Maison Funéraire Kerry (140, avenue Churchill, 705-856-7340), le vendredi 12 janvier 2024 de 19h00 à 21h00. Une messe de funérailles aura lieu en l’église St. Monica samedi 13 janvier à 11h00, présidée par le père Joe Duolomane. L’inhumation se fera au cimetière Woodland, à Wawa, au printemps.

La famille aimerait remercier sincèrement tout le personnel de l’Hôpital Lady Dunn pour leur délicate attention et les soins exceptionnels

La famille apprécierait grandement les dons commémoratifs faits à la Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

France Berthiaume, 63, of Wawa, Ontario, passed away on January 6th, 2024 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

France is pre-deceased by her parents Raymond Berthiaume and Jeanne D’arc Berthiaume (née Denis), and her loving husband Jean-Pierre Létourneau. She leaves behind her two sons Luc (Chantal) and Nicholas (Ada-Marie), her four grandchildren, Zachari, Karolynne, Noah, and Milo, and her great-grandson Kylo. Adored sister of Micheline, late Nicole (Michel), Danielle (Mario), Yves, Pierre and Lucie (Mike). She will be deeply missed by all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may visit at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, 705-856-7340) on Friday, January 12th, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 11:00 am with Father Joe Duolomane officiating. Interment will follow in the spring at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Lady Dunn Hospital for their delicate attention and exceptional care provided to France.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.