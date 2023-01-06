Morning News – January 6

Jan 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill -22 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then light before morning. Low -19. Wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- First United Church – Wawa is now accepting donations. Please drop off your donations inside the back door. The United Church is unable to take large pieces of furniture.
- Superior East OPP – Wawa is welcoming recruit PC Jordan Ferreira to the local detachment.
- The Algoma Art Society is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is hosting an exhibit featuring more than 50 paintings by past and present members.
- Canada wins their 20th World Junior gold medal after an overtime goal from Dylan Guenther, resulting in a 3-2 win over Czechia in Halifax.
