Morning News – January 11

Weather:
- Today – Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -5 this evening and -14 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the U11 Wawa Travellers who brought home gold from the Marathon Mercs U11 hockey tournament
- CUPE Local 4148’s executive committee is promising to conduct an investigation into the ransomware hack of the Huron Superior Catholic District School Board. Personal and financial information was taken.
- Congratulations to Richard Stone and Betty Taillefer who won over $21,000 in ARCH’s December 50/50 Grand Prize Draw
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in holding a press conference at 1 p.m. in Etobicoke.
