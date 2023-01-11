Breaking News

Morning News – January 11

Jan 11, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and -5 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -5 this evening and -14 overnight.

News Tidbits: 

  • Congratulations to the U11 Wawa Travellers who brought home gold from the Marathon Mercs U11 hockey tournament
  • CUPE Local 4148’s executive committee is promising to conduct an investigation into the ransomware hack of the Huron Superior Catholic District School Board. Personal and financial information was taken.
  • Congratulations to Richard Stone and Betty Taillefer who won over $21,000 in ARCH’s December 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in holding a press conference at 1 p.m. in Etobicoke.

 

 

