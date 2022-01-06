Morning News – January 6

January 6, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 144 has reopened to 1 lane in the Gogama area. A collision had closed the highway earlier (10 p.m. January 5).
- Bearskin Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency after 185 of its 400 plus members tested positive for COVID-19. They have asked for military aid – and as of yet, none has been scheduled or received.
