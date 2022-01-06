Morning News – January 6

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits: