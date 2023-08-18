Darlene Creating Painting for LDHCF Draw

Renowned Canadian Artist, Darlene Jordan Pfaff is donating an original painting to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

This beautiful 2 by 3ft painting, valued at $1,200 will be unveiled on October 1st, 2023 at our High Tea Event. The winner will be drawn on November 21st, 2023 at the launch of our annual Wish Campaign.

Tickets will be available during this time at $10 apiece.

We are thrilled to be the recipient of such a generous gift and hope everyone supports our fundraising efforts.

Visit Darlene’s Facebook page, Darlene Jordan – Artist – Get Penciled, to follow the painting’s progress.