Morning News – June 19

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- – Tonight Clear. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 19 active fires in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard is moderate from North Bay to Pembroke. From Parry Sound going north, the hazard is high to extreme.
News Tidbits:
