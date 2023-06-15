Morning News – June 15

Jun 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 24 active fires in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.
- The fire hazard for areas between Marathon, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls and going north fluctuates between moderate to high; the rest of the Northeast Region is a low fire hazard.
