Morning News – June 17

Jun 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 20 with temperature falling to 15 this afternoon. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low 6.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 17 active fires (21 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard for areas between Marathon, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls and going north fluctuates between moderate to high; the rest of the Northeast Region is a low fire hazard.
