Morning News – June 16

Jun 16, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low plus 5.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 21 active fires (24 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
  • Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
  • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.
  • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
  • The fire hazard for areas between Marathon, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls and going north fluctuates between moderate to high; the rest of the Northeast Region is a low fire hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • It is another devastating cut in the news world – Bell Media, which CTV News is a division of, is cutting 1,300 positions and shuttering several radio stations.
  • Sad to hear about the death of a contractor at Algoma Steel yesterday in SSM

 

