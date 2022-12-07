Breaking News

Morning News – December 7

Dec 7, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 11 this afternoon. Wind chill -4 this morning and -19 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow ending early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -21. Wind chill near -26.

News Tidbits:

  • The foundation has been laid for the new Finlandia remplacement building in Thunder Bay. The Finnish Labour Temple hosted The Hoito Restaurant, and suffered extensive damage during a fire on December 22, 2021. The extensive fire left little of the building, and plans were made to rebuild.
  • Barrick Gold was fined $300,000 in the death of a contractor at the Hemlo Gold Mine in 2021. An improperly installed underground access door is believed to be the cause of death.
  • Chapleau Health Services / Services De Sante De Chapleau has received funding in the Emergency Department Peer-to-Peer Program that will support their physicians through access to immediate, on-demand coaching, mentoring and support from a credentialed peer ED physician via virtual channels

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement in Brampton at 10 a.m.
