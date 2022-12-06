Morning News – December 6

Dec 6, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High -5. Wind chill -26 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- This is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, when Canadians honour the lives of the 14 young women killed on December 6, 1989, at the École Polytechnique de Montréal and all of those who have experienced gender-based violence.
