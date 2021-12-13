Morning News – December 13

Weather:



A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning then sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 268 (up 6) active cases, and 5 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

