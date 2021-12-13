Morning News – December 13

Dec 13, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning then sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 268 (up 6) active cases, and 5 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
- The federal government, Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces will deliver a formal apology today to victims of military sexual misconduct.(CBC Tweet)
- Congratulations to Soo Greyhounds Captain Ryan O’Rourke who will be playing with Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.
- The Ontario government is developing 21 new beds and upgrading 503 older beds at two new long-term care homes in Scarborough. Midland Gardens Care Community, Scarborough will be redeveloped with plans to construct an additional 6-storey building attached to the existing home. Altamont Care Community (Altamont Scarborough). A new long-term care home will be built on the same site as the existing home and will have a total of 448 beds.
- The Ontario government is extending the Seniors’ Home Safety Tax Credit by one year, to 2022. This is a refundable credit worth 25 per cent of up to $10,000 per household in eligible expenses, to a maximum credit of $2,500. It can be shared by people who live together, including spouses and common-law partners.
- Sad to hear that author Anne Rice has died at 80. I have spent many hours lost in her world of vampires.
