Morning News – December 10

Weather:



Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 262 (up 16) active cases, and 5 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

419 police recruits have completed their basic constable training. The average age is 28.5 years old, 91.2 per cent have completed post-secondary education (college, university or both) and more than one-quarter (26.5 per cent) speak an additional language besides English.

A Premier’s Council on U.S. Trade and Industry Competitiveness has been created. Chaired by Unifor National President Jerry Dias, the Premier’s Council will provide advice and recommendations on efforts to rally business leaders, elected officials and labour leaders to protect Ontario’s rights under trade agreements and the workers who depend on a secure, prosperous and integrated North American economy. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Jerry Dias will work together in the coming days to appoint additional membership to the Council.

The Ontario government is providing an additional $1 billion over the next five years to help build and repair local roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in small, rural and northern communities via the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). Starting in 2022, the formula will include an increased funding minimum of $100,000 for all communities per year, up from $50,000 over previous years.

Announcements: