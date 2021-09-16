Ladies Night Golf – September 15

(64 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 38

2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 39

3rd : Donna Korytko, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos – 41

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Tab Kidder – 43

2nd : Norma Kauk, Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell – 44

3rd : Wendy Bonitzke, Karen Tait, Johanna Rowe – 46

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris – 47

2nd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 48

3rd : Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 48

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 47

2nd : Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lulu Case – 50

3rd : N/A

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 55

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Jennifer McLaughlin

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Doreen Sabourin

North of 17 Restaurant – $10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Noel

Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Rachael Korytko – Amos

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nicole Chapman

Canadian Tire – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Nellie Harvey

Whitefish Lodge – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Meghan Korytko – Amos

Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Chrystal Morden

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Johanna Rowe

Home Building Centre – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Guylaine Domich

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Carmen Tait

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Judy Zagar

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $630.00 Total (previous total $598.00 + this week $32.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $129.50 Total ($97.50 + $32.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week – Katherine Turmelle, Joan Jewel, Paula Valois

Thank you to everyone who supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.