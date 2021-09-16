Ladies Night Golf – September 15

(64 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 38
2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 39
3rd : Donna Korytko, Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos – 41
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Tab Kidder – 43
2nd : Norma Kauk, Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell – 44
3rd : Wendy Bonitzke, Karen Tait, Johanna Rowe – 46
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris – 47
2nd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 48
3rd : Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 48
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 47
2nd : Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lulu Case – 50
3rd : N/A
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 55
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Jennifer McLaughlin
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Doreen Sabourin
North of 17 Restaurant – $10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Noel
Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Rachael Korytko – Amos
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nicole Chapman
Canadian Tire – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Nellie Harvey
Whitefish Lodge – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Meghan Korytko – Amos
Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Chrystal Morden
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Johanna Rowe
Home Building Centre – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Guylaine Domich
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Carmen Tait
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Judy Zagar
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $630.00 Total (previous total $598.00 + this week $32.00) – No Winner
15 Foot Putt – $129.50 Total ($97.50 + $32.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week – Katherine Turmelle, Joan Jewel, Paula Valois
Thank you to everyone who supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
