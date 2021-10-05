Ladies Night Golf – September 29

(59 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st :Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 35
2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 37
3rd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moison, Lise Noel – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : JSue Lord, Valerie Levesque, Helen Moore – 43
2nd : Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Maike Hale – 44
3rd : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 46
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Christina Port, Lulu Case, Christine Buckell (All Year these girls had FANTASTIC theme nights!! ) – 47
2nd : Lindsey Kobzick, Vanessa Skouris, Tabitha Kidder – 48
3rd : Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane, Cheryl Tremblay – 49
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Sue Switzer, Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna – 52
2nd : Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 52
3rd : Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 53
5th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Shirley Hale
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Jan Gagnon
North of 17 Restaurant – $10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Shirley Hale
Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : N/A
Subway – $15 Cash – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich
Canadian Tire – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Marcie DLF
Whitefish Lodge – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Jody Renaud
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Charlee Simon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Lynne Zuliani
Home Building Centre – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Lise Noel
Wesdome – $15 Cash – Draw – Luan Buckell
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Cash – Jody Renaud
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $681.00 Total (previous total $651.50 + this week $29.50) – No Winner (Will start off next year at $681.00 !!)
15 Foot Putt – $180.50 Total ($151.00 + $29.50) – This week we had Diane Spencer and Lise Noel both sink the putt for their teams and will split the prize of $180.50.
