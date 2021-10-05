Ladies Night Golf – September 29

(59 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st :Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 35

2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 37

3rd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moison, Lise Noel – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : JSue Lord, Valerie Levesque, Helen Moore – 43

2nd : Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Maike Hale – 44

3rd : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 46

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Christina Port, Lulu Case, Christine Buckell (All Year these girls had FANTASTIC theme nights!! ) – 47

2nd : Lindsey Kobzick, Vanessa Skouris, Tabitha Kidder – 48

3rd : Diane Spencer, Kathy Culhane, Cheryl Tremblay – 49

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Sue Switzer, Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna – 52

2nd : Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Spare – 52

3rd : Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 53

5th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Shirley Hale

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Jan Gagnon

North of 17 Restaurant – $10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Shirley Hale

Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : N/A

Subway – $15 Cash – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Marcie DLF

Whitefish Lodge – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich

Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Jody Renaud

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Charlee Simon

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Lynne Zuliani

Home Building Centre – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Lise Noel

Wesdome – $15 Cash – Draw – Luan Buckell

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Cash – Jody Renaud

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $681.00 Total (previous total $651.50 + this week $29.50) – No Winner (Will start off next year at $681.00 !!)

15 Foot Putt – $180.50 Total ($151.00 + $29.50) – This week we had Diane Spencer and Lise Noel both sink the putt for their teams and will split the prize of $180.50.