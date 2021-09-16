Ladies Night Golf – September 8

LADIES NIGHT GOLF – September 8th , 2021 (48 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 39
2nd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 39
3rd : Sue Lord, Valerie Levesque, Chantal Turcotte – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Norma Kauk – 42
2nd : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 44
3rd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani, Barb Leschishin – 46
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Tab Kidder – 51
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
5th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Doreen Sabourin
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Louise Moran
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Bernath
Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Louise Moran
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Wendy Bonitzke
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Valerie Levesque
Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Jerah Fresque
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Linda Guindon
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Linda Guindon
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jerah Fresque
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Judy Zagar
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Jan Gagnon
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Margaret Davidson
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Lorna Chuipka
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $598.00 Total (previous total $574..00 + this week $24.00) – No Winner
15 Foot Putt – $97.50 Total ($73.50 + $24.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week – Lise Bernath, Tracey Vernier, Diedre Dupuis
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
