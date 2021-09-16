Ladies Night Golf – September 8

LADIES NIGHT GOLF – September 8th , 2021 (48 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 39

2nd : Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 39

3rd : Sue Lord, Valerie Levesque, Chantal Turcotte – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Norma Kauk – 42

2nd : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 44

3rd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 45

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani, Barb Leschishin – 46

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Tab Kidder – 51

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

5th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Doreen Sabourin

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Louise Moran

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Lise Bernath

Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Louise Moran

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Wendy Bonitzke

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Valerie Levesque

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Jerah Fresque

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Linda Guindon

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Linda Guindon

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jerah Fresque

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Judy Zagar

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Jan Gagnon

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Margaret Davidson

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Lorna Chuipka

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $598.00 Total (previous total $574..00 + this week $24.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $97.50 Total ($73.50 + $24.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week – Lise Bernath, Tracey Vernier, Diedre Dupuis

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.