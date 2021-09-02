INOUYE, Irja

December 17, 1928 – July 5, 2021

Irja died peacefully in the Algoma Manor, Thessalon, ON, on July 5, 2021 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband, Donald Inouye, August 15, 2017, Wawa, ON. Loving mother of Bob (Pat). Grandmother of Bob (Linda) and Don (Jodi). Great-grandmother of Owen, Ethan, Austin, Ben, Taylor and Jayne. Daughter of the late Elli and Nicholas Kotiranta.

At the request of Irja, no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Algoma Manor, Thessalon, ON – “The Tamarack Floor” for activities and supplies needed or to a charity or cause of your choice – this would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Services, Elliot Lake.

Thank you to the Algoma Manor and Staff of the Tamarack Floor who cared for Irja during her stay.