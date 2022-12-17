Morning News – December 17

Dec 17, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill near -5.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low -8. Wind chill -3 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Welcome to PC Kylee Vachon and PC Inder Sodhi to the Superior East OPP – Chapleau Detachment, and PC Tyler Simms to the Superior East OPP – Hornepayne Detachment.
Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department
