Morning News – December 17

Weather:
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 19 (down 3) new cases yesterday. There are 263 (down 8) active cases, and 8 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.
News Tidbits:
- Effective Friday, December 17, 2021 at 12:01 am, the MMCC will be closed to the public, and will remain so until Monday, January 3, 2022 at 6 am.
- OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted “OPP officers have laid more than 155K speeding charges so far this year. One recent incident saw a driver caught at 191km/hr, with many others at more than 150km/hr on roads and highways across #Ontario. These speeds are dangerous. #SlowDown #DriveSafe“
- Hornepayne has another published author. Melissa Blair is the author of “A Broken Blade” an ebook (Apple Books, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon). Her paranormal fantasy novel is about female spy and assassin who must hunt down a mysterious figure and save herself and her kingdom.
