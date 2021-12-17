Morning News – December 17

Weather:



Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 19 (down 3) new cases yesterday. There are 263 (down 8) active cases, and 8 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.

News Tidbits: