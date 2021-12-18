Morning News – December 18

Dec 18, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 24 (up 5) new cases yesterday. There are 257 (down 6) active cases, and 5 (down 3( hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant for anyone who was on an Ontario Northland bus (trip number 1506) from Ottawa to Sudbury on Dec. 8 from 10:25 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you were on that bus, you must self-isolate immediately regardless of your immunization status or whether you have symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.
