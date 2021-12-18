Morning News – December 18

Weather:



A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 24 (up 5) new cases yesterday. There are 257 (down 6) active cases, and 5 (down 3( hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News Tidbits: