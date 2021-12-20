Morning News – December 20

Weather:

Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 9 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Winter weather travel advisory is in effect from Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont. Heavy snowfall with accumulations of 7-14cm along with gusty winds up to 60km/h will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions. Conditions are expected to improve by noon with the passage of a cold front.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 35 (up 11) new cases (Saturday & Sunday). There are 242 (down 15) active cases, and 6 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News Tidbits: