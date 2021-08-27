East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid

On August 25h, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Mississauga First Nation Police Services responded to a domestic disturbance at a local gas station on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined a couple were having an argument in the gas station parking lot and escalated to where the victim was physically assaulted.

As a result of the investigation, a 38 year-old from King City, Ontario, was charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 26th, 2021.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.