East Algoma OPP – 28th Impaired Charge of 2021

On September 11, 2021, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that was travelling eastbound on Highway 17, from the Town of Bruce Mines.

Police located the vehicle and observe the car to have no plates and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 17 and Dominion Park Drive within the Municipality of Huron Shores. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. Police searched the vehicle and located open liquor and suspected cannabis marihuana.

As a result of the investigation, Shawn TRUDEAU, 48 years-of-age from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Drive Motor Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act

Drive Motor Vehicle, Fail to Display Two Plates, contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the Highway Traffic Act

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 7, 2021. The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.