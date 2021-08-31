East Algoma OPP – 27th Impaired Driving Charge Laid

On August 27th, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in the City of Elliot Lake.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., police observed the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 108 (south of Mountain Road) and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth DAVIS, 63 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 5th, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 27th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the East Algoma Detachment area in 2021.