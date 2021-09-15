Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Assault

On September 10, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Duff Road in Plummer Additional Township.  

 

Investigation determined the homeowner was physically assaulted by a person that was visiting.

 

As a result of the investigation, Kayla THYNNE, 31 years-of-age from St Thomas was charges with: Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code.

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 4, 2021.

