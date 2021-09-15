On September 10, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Duff Road in Plummer Additional Township.
Investigation determined the homeowner was physically assaulted by a person that was visiting.
As a result of the investigation, Kayla THYNNE, 31 years-of-age from St Thomas was charges with: Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 4, 2021.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- Manitoulin OPP – Arrest made in School Altercation - September 15, 2021
- OPP Pathway of Memories – 105 Memory Stones Donated in 2021 - September 15, 2021
- East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Assault - September 15, 2021