East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Assault

On September 10, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Duff Road in Plummer Additional Township.

Investigation determined the homeowner was physically assaulted by a person that was visiting.

As a result of the investigation, Kayla THYNNE, 31 years-of-age from St Thomas was charges with: Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 4, 2021.