East Algoma OPP – Arrest three after Vehicle Complaint

On August 31st, 2021, at approximately 12:42 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a suspicious persons in a vehicle complaint at a gas station on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake.

At approximately 12:48 p.m., police observed the suspect vehicle on Hillside Drive South and initiated a traffic stop. The driver who is known to police was a suspended driver and was in possession of stolen property. One passenger was wanted on several breach charges related to a previous domestic occurrence and another passenger was also in breach of several conditions.

As a result of the investigation, the driver Dale BOYER, 47 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Credit Card, contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 2nd, 2021.

A 34 year-old from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (five counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 31st, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

A 36 year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 31st, 2021 and was remanded into custody.