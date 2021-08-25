From the Branch – August 25

So we are in the last week of August and September is almost here and we will have a membership meeting coming up soon. We will be seeing you all there and then we can start planning the next event like the annual Poppy Campaign, etc.

It is nice to see several comrades using the Lounge for get-togethers and supporting the Branch. It will be nice to see more of our friends and neighbors come and join us and check out the improvements in our accommodations and YES, the lift is there if YOU need it.

2 guys walking their dogs met in the park. The one dog says to the other, “ I like your house person and You seem to have trained him well!”.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.