From the Branch – December 4

Yes, December is here and this means a busy time at the Branch. Especially for our culinary experts from the Ladies Auxiliary. Joan’s cookie walk will be on December 14 from 11.00 am till 1.00 pm. Our membership chair is still waiting for a few members to get their 2020 membership cards.

And we all wish Comrade Dick Watson a speedy recovery.

75 years ago, a young British pilot got surprised over Apeldoorn in his Hawker Typhoon by several German fighters. He was shot down and crashed in Eefde in a meadow; and according to a boy who witnessed it the aircraft it when straight down and several meters into the soft field with hardly anything above ground. It was excavated a few weeks ago and the remains of Pilot William Hurrell were recovered and the RAF advised. His family who now live in Australia came for the funeral ceremony and he will be buried in Oosterbeek War Cemetery.

Mary called her Dad and said “There is a man at the door with a moustache”.

Dad looking up from his paper said “Tell him I already got one!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.